Rustic Truck revs up with comedy night Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

IRRIGON — Featuring a career of packing comedy clubs and TV appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Last Comic Standing,” funnyman Claude Stuart is returning to Irrigon.

For an energetic evening of comedy, make plans for Thursday, July 10, and cruise on over to The Rustic Truck Bar & Grill, 100 W. Highway 730, Irrigon. The show starts at 8 p.m.

The former class clown can be recognized from hilarious national commercials for various products, including Honda, Heineken, Jeep, Doritos and even Midol. And get ready, as Stuart engages in explosive audience interaction.

Stuart previously performed at the Rustic Truck on March 14 in support of his 2025 comedy album, “Easily Picked Up.” For more information about the upcoming show, search www.facebook.com/TheRusticTruck. For questions, call 541-922-4374.