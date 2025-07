Stanfield offers free lunches for kids, teens Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

STANFIELD — Kids and teens can enjoy free lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W Roosevelt Ave.

This summer’s program began on June 17 and continues through July 31. The community center, the Stanfield Booster Club and Amazon Web Services are sponsoring the free lunches.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald