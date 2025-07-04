Stanfield Community Center seeks fence builders

Published 5:30 am Friday, July 4, 2025

By Hermiston Herald

The Stanfield Community Center plans to create an outdoor eating area and is seeking volunteers to help with a fence-building project July 10-12, 2025, at the center at 225 W. Roosevelt Ave., Stanfield. (Hermiston Herald/Archive)

STANFIELD — Volunteers are invited to help with a fence-building project at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt Ave.

The center is constructing an outdoor eating area with picnic tables and need help with building the fence. The fence construction project will begin Thursday, July 10, and continue through Saturday, July 12.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3Qh1wh8. To volunteer, text 541-571-4696.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald

