Man dies in crash near Boardman Published 8:17 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

MORROW COUNTY — Oregon State Police reported a man died Thursday night, July 3, in a single-vehicle fatal crash near Boardman.

OSP reported troopers responded at approximately 10:28 p.m. to a report of a crash.

The preliminary investigation indicated Timothy W. Nelson, 50, address unknown, was driving a gray Honda Odyssey eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 162 when it left the road and struck the end of a guardrail.

OSP reported Nelson died at the scene.

The on-scene investigation affected traffic on the highway for approximately 30 minutes.

Local police and fire departments also assisted.