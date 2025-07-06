Man dies in crash near Boardman
Published 8:17 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025
MORROW COUNTY — Oregon State Police reported a man died Thursday night, July 3, in a single-vehicle fatal crash near Boardman.
OSP reported troopers responded at approximately 10:28 p.m. to a report of a crash.
The preliminary investigation indicated Timothy W. Nelson, 50, address unknown, was driving a gray Honda Odyssey eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 162 when it left the road and struck the end of a guardrail.
OSP reported Nelson died at the scene.
The on-scene investigation affected traffic on the highway for approximately 30 minutes.
Local police and fire departments also assisted.