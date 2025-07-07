OSP reports struggle over phone leads to crash near Hermiston Published 12:16 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

HERMISTON — Oregon State Police reported a struggle for a cellphone led to a single-vehicle crash near Hermiston and the arrest of one man.

OSP reported a trooper on Sunday, July 6, at 4:21 p.m., responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 207 at about milepost 3 near Hermiston.

State police reported the vehicle left the highway and rolled numerous times. OSP also reported the front passenger, Anthony Marsh Asumendi Jr., 27, of Hermiston, attempted to steal the driver’s phone.

“Due (to) the struggle, the driver lost control of the vehicle,” OSP reported.

Oregon State Police said that the vehicle hit a mailbox and a highway milepost. Then, the vehicle reentered the highway and rolled across both lanes. The vehicle came to a stop on its top, police said.

The driver, Samantha Kay Allphin, 30, of Hermiston, suffered injuries, police said. An ambulance took Allphin and two minor passengers — a boy, 4, and a girl, 5 — to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.

Oregon State Police arrested Asumendi for reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief and felony domestic violence. OSP also reported the Hermiston Police Department arrested Asumendi on unrelated charges.