Civility Project announces lunch event in Walla Walla Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

WALLA WALLA — The public is invited to learn more about the Walla Walla Valley Civility Project, which aims to foster the bonds of fellowship and community that are essential in promoting mutual respect and dialogue.

Everyone is invited to the Civility Lunch on Saturday, July 12, at noon in the meeting room at the China Buffet, 1618 Plaza Way, Walla Walla. Those in attendance will select and pay for their own meals.

After brief introductions, participants will divide into small groups to practice civil speaking and listening on the topic: “Is it important that we maintain good relations with our neighbors despite differences in political, religious or other views?

To assist in logistics, those planning to attend are asked to email civilityprojectww@gmail.com. For more information about the Civility Project, including tips for speakers and listeners, visit www.wwcivilityproject.blogspot.com.