Hermiston irrigation engineering company announces new hires Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

HERMISTON — IRZ Engineering & Consulting in Hermiston announced the hire of three new engineers.

Anna Wescott, Ethan Chae and Bob Lotter have joined the water irrigation engineering company, IRZ announced Tuesday, July 8, in a statement.

Lotter has 25 years of experience and is a “seasoned irrigation design expert,” IRZ reported, while Wescott and Chae are graduates in bioresource and agricultural engineering from California Polytechnic State University.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bob, Anna, and Ethan to the IRZ family,” IRZ CEO Fred Ziari said in a statement. “They are amazing engineers who bring fresh talent and deep technical knowledge to our growing team. Their expertise will help us continue to deliver exceptional irrigation solutions for our clients at home and around the world.”