Mirasol clinic hosts community health fair in Hermiston

Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

By Hermiston Herald

Camila Cazana practices brushing a stuffed dragon's teeth on Aug. 25, 2018, during the Mirasol Family Health Fair in Hermiston. This year’s event is July 19, 2025, at Mirasol Family Health Center in Hermiston. (Hermiston Herald/Archive)

HERMISTON — The community is invited to the Mirasol Family Health Fair, which includes free food and drinks, along with a variety of activities, including raffle prizes, face painting, bubbles and a sidewalk chalk area.

The family-friendly event is July 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mirasol Family Health Center, 589 NW 11th St., Hermiston. This community health fair will feature immunizations, sports physicals, well-child and blood pressure checks, and health and nutrition information. In addition, attendees can learn about the wide variety of services the health center provides.

A full-service family practice clinic, Mirasol is affiliated with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. For more information, call 541-567-1717, visit www.yvfwc.com or search Facebook via bit.ly/3Bach0h.

