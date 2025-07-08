Reptile show comes to Hermiston senior center

Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

By Hermiston Herald

Jordan Vicars, founder of Oregon Reptile Views, presented several education programs about the world of reptiles in June 2025 on the Oregon coast. A free program will be July 9, 2025, at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center in Hermiston. (Oregon Reptile Views/Contributed Photo)

HERMISTON — Get ready for a wild adventure as Oregon Reptile Views presents a show in Hermiston.

Hosted by the Hermiston Public Library, the program is Wednesday, July 9, 3 p.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St. There is no admission charge.

According to the organization’s website, Oregon Reptile Views was founded in 2020 by Jordan Vicars as a rescue and rehabilitation program. Staff and volunteers are passionate about wildlife conservation and are committed to providing the highest level of care to each animal in their care.

For information about other library programs, visit ​​www.hermiston.gov/library. To learn more about Oregon Reptile Views, search www.oregonreptileviews.com.

Most Popular

You Might Like

Marketplace