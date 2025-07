Take a splash during Water Palooza in Umatilla Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

UMATILLA — A giant slip and slide, an inflatable obstacle course and other games and activities for all ages are featured during Water Palooza.

The free family event is Saturday, July 19, noon to 4 p.m. at Umatilla Marina Park, 1710 Quincy Ave. In addition, free food is available while supplies last.

Umatilla Parks & Recreation is hosting the free event to help families make summer memories. For more information, search www.umatillaparksandrec.org.