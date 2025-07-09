Hermiston man dies in crash in Malheur County Published 1:22 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

MALHEUR COUNTY — Oregon State Police reported a Hermiston truck driver died Tuesday, July 8, in a crash in Malheur County.

OSP responded to the crash at approximately 12:31 p.m. near Harper.

The preliminary investigation indicated Alberto Ruiz Gomez, 33, of Hermiston, was driving a blue Kenworth semitrailer eastbound on Highway 20 near milepost 220 when it left the road and drove onto the eastbound shoulder. The driver overcorrected, according to OSP, causing the semi to flip.

State police reported Gomez died at the scene.

The on-scene investigation affected traffic in the area for approximately 1.5 hours.