Wildhorse hosts 2025 Eastern Oregon Summit Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

MISSION — Business leaders, policymakers and community members will discuss key issues shaping the region’s economy during the 2025 Eastern Oregon Summit.

With the theme, Deep Roots, Stronger Futures, this year’s event is July 24-25 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off Interstate 84 Exit 216. A special focus will highlight the collaborative efforts with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Hosted by the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition, individual session tickets range from $50 to $100 and all-event tickets are $175.

Registration opens both days at 7 a.m. On July 24, buses will begin loading at 7:30 a.m. for industry tours. An evening reception starts at 6 p.m.

The opening speaker on July 25 is Chuck Sams, Northwest Power and Conservation Council member, followed by a panel discussion about the future of nuclear energy in Eastern Oregon. Sessions continue throughout the day, including topics focusing on building the workforce, strengthening the tourism economy, water sustainability, Eastern Oregon agriculture, forest management and wildfire resilience, and a legislative/tribal panel.

For more information, including a full agenda and tickets, visit www.easternoregonsummit.com. For questions, email info@eowc.biz.