Irrigon pastor offers listening ear Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

IRRIGON — An Irrigon pastor recently launched an informal program as an outreach to visit with people in the community.

Recognizing that the chaos of the world can be alarming and overwhelming, Jayson Derowitsch, of Columbia View Community Church, invites people to meet up for conversation about God, relationships, politics or just to vent. Derowitsch, along with his German shepherd, Max, will hang out each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for the rest of the summer at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 NE Eighth St.

“If you just want to vent about life things … I am a good listener,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Consider this an open invitation.”

After the first night on July 9, he said even though the weather was hot and windy, he had some “awesome conversations.” For questions, call the Irrigon pastor at the church via 541-922-4531.