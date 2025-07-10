Letter: Congress needs to take on drug costs Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

The most favored nation pricing proposal may sound like a solution for America’s high drug prices, but importing foreign price controls comes with serious risks. Those countries often control costs by limiting which patients can get new medicines and delaying access to cutting-edge treatments.

Instead of copying overseas systems, Congress should take a hard look at what’s not working here at home. The 340B program was designed to help vulnerable patients access lower-cost medications, but now it’s often abused by big hospital systems — while patients still get hit with sky-high out-of-pocket costs.

If lawmakers are serious about lowering drug prices, they need to address the real drivers of cost: pharmacy benefit managers — PBMs — and large hospital systems that are profiting off discounts meant to help patients. Those savings should go directly to patients and our families. MFN doesn’t address the real source of dysfunction in our health care system. I hope they will pursue smart, targeted reforms here at home that actually reduce prices for patients without sacrificing access or innovation.

Rhonda Smith

Milton-Freewater