Letter: Use appeal, not protest against Eastern Oregon judge Published 8:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

I am responding to a recent article about a demonstration and social media posts critical of the Circuit Judge Eva J. Temple.

I have been a Hermiston attorney for 25 years, and I have interacted with Judge Temple for all of those 25 years. She regularly issues judgments on my cases. Based on the East Oregonian article, as well as these critics’ social media comments, it is evident that criticism is based on the specific outcomes of these critics’ own court cases: They are disappointed that Judge Temple did not rule the way they wanted her to rule. They blame the judge.

If these individuals don’t like how a judge ruled because they believe she didn’t follow the law, then they should appeal and ask a higher court to reverse her decision. But nowhere in the article or on social media is any appeal mentioned. And if it is the law that they don’t like, then they should ask their legislators to change the law. I encourage these individuals to direct their efforts towards meaningful solutions that positively impact others, rather than condemning an individual who does her job honorably and diligently.

Sally Anderson Hansell

Hermiston