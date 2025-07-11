EFSC receives update on B2H transmission line construction Published 8:00 am Friday, July 11, 2025

SALEM — The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council during its meeting Friday, July 18, receives an update on the construction schedule for the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line.

The Idaho Power Co. is building the 500-kilovolt line across about 300 miles from southwest Idaho to Boardman. The council also will receive an update on the Oregon Department of Energy’s resource plan for compliance oversight of the project.

In addition, Idaho Power representatives give a presentation on the company’s plan for fire prevention and suppression during construction.

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Oregon Department of Energy, 550 Capitol St. NE in Salem. The public also can attend virtually. That information is available on the meeting agenda.

The council also will review a proposed order for the Leaning Juniper IIB Wind Power Facility in Gilliam County and review amendments to the wildlife monitoring and mitigation plan for Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility East in Morrow County.