Experienced pulmonologist joins Hermiston hospital Published 3:00 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System announced Dr. Peter Hahn has joined its pulmonology staff.

Hahn is a distinguished board-certified pulmonologist, critical care intensivist and sleep specialist with 25 years of experience, according to the announcement.

“Dr. Hahn is an exceptional addition to our Pulmonology team,” GSHCS President & CEO Art Mathisen said. “He brings extensive experience in pulmonary and critical care medicine, having completed his residency and fellowship at the prestigious Mayo Clinic. Expanding our pulmonology team keeps our patients closer to home for the exceptional healthcare services they need and deserve.”

“I believe in a personalized, patient-centered approach to patient care,” Hahn said. “Every breath we take matters. As a pulmonologist, I am dedicated to ensuring your lungs function at their best, so you can live life to the fullest.”

Hahn earned his doctor of medicine from Michigan State University and holds a master of business administration from the University of Tennessee. His medical training includes a residency in internal medicine, as well as fellowships in pulmonary and critical care medicine, and sleep medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Hahn joins fellow specialist Dr. Manmohan Biring at Good Shepherd Pulmonology at 620 NW 11th St., Suite M-201 in Hermiston. For more information, call 541-667-3868 or visit www.gshealth.org.

