Hermiston softball team wins third-straight state title Published 6:40 am Friday, July 11, 2025

HERMISTON — The Hermiston 10/11/12 softball team won the Oregon Little League State Championship Softball Tournament on July 8 at the Field of Dreams in Hermiston.

“It was a wonderful experience for these kids and their families, and it was fantastic to win on our home field,” said Jon Levy, manager of the team.

The state title was the third in a row for the team, that will now head to the West Regionals of the Little League World Series in San Bernardino, California.

All eight Oregon Little League districts were in Hermiston for the double-elimination tournament that started July 5.

The Hermiston 10/11/12 team, playing out of District 3, covering the eastern third of Oregon, didn’t lose in the tournament.

“Our pitching is very deep, with three seasoned pitchers in the rotation,” said Levy, a fact that surely helped as the team played in blowouts and tight games on their way to another state title.

Hermiston topped Brooking Harbor 11-0 in the first round of the tournament, then beat Clackamas 12-2, followed by a 1-0 triumph over Bend North, before ultimately defeating Clackamas again, this time by a 10-2 margin.

“Kudos to Clackamas and Bend North for making us sweat a bit, they’re both talented teams,” Levy said.

At the West Regional, which starts July 19, Hermiston will face six more talented teams from Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Montana and Alaska.

The most recent state title was the result of a long process for the Hermiston team, comprised of 11 players, many of whom compete on travel teams and have been playing together for the past three years.

“These girls put in the work year-round, it’s been a two- or three-year process for our players and their families,” Levy said. “They’ve been extremely dedicated, and it was special to see it all come together with a state title.”

While his team may have cemented its legacy as a dynasty on the diamond, Levy is quick to share the credit with Chuy Munoz and Will Venoy, his assistant coaches, and acknowledge the sacrifice of his players and their families.

“It really does take a village, the parents and families of our players are very involved, and I couldn’t do it without the knowledge and dedication of my assistants,” he said.

The Hermiston community can also support the recently crowned Oregon State Champions through their fundraising efforts ahead of the West Regionals, according to Levy.

News about the team and updates on fundraising opportunities can be found online through the Oregon Little League website and social media pages.

Hermiston’s run at the West Regionals will get underway in San Bernardino on July 19, with first pitch of their opening game, which can be seen live on ESPN+, scheduled for 6 p.m.