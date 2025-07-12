Letter: Bentz’ goals beyond understanding Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Our district U.S. representative to Congress, Cliff Bentz, took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States. Rep. Bentz and President Donald Trump are violating their oaths, and we U.S. citizens are paying for everything they are doing to endanger our country, causing harm to millions of its citizens and causing confusion around the world.

I do not understand what the goals of Rep. Bentz, President Trump and the Republican Party are. Surely, they must have some sort of reasoning for bankrupting the U.S. and for trying to undermine every good that has been accomplished in 250 years.

Whatever Bentz, Trump and the Republican Party believe they will gain by ignoring the Constitution and the courts and disrupting the fabric of our government, they will not be successful long term and they will not be winners. After they have turned this country into a wasteland, there will be no recovery for anyone. When they have destroyed the scientific community, eliminated health care and prevention of disease, used up all of our natural resources, there will be nothing to continue life on earth as we know it.

I doubt that I will ever learn what the intended goal was for Bentz. I pray that our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will have the strength and ability to live some kind of purposeful life. I suspect they will blame their grandparents for not preventing the destruction of America.

Evelyn Swart

Joseph