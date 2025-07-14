Area organizations award scholarships: June 2025 Published 7:00 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Several local organizations announce scholarship awards

Altrua International of Pendleton

PENDLETON — Altrusa International of Pendleton awarded 12 students a total of $16,000 in scholarship awards for 2025-26.

Second year awards ($2,000) Julianne Jones and Kylee Nelson, both 2024 Pendleton High School graduates; class of 2025 recipients ($2,000): Isabelle Estrada and Tyler Hall; ($1,000): Miranda Case, Blake Farber, Miia Herranen, Jaydon Hoffert, Payton Hoffert, Miller Johnson and Kaden Moore; and Altrusa’s Mary Bates Scholarship ($1,000): Adrianne Demianew.

For more information about Altrusa, visit www.altrusadistricttwelve.org or search Facebook via bit.ly/3Cfr8qy.

Blue Mountain Community Foundation

WALLA WALLA — The Blue Mountain Community Foundation announced it awarded a total of $77,950 in scholarships to 51 Umatilla County students pursuing higher education.

The foundation also distributed grants totaling $7,000. Weston-McEwen FFA Alumni and Friends and the McLoughlin FFA Chapter each received a “Shindig” grant.

For more information about the Blue Mountain Community Foundation scholarship programs, visit www.bluemountainfoundation.org or contact Henderson at kat@bluemountainfoundation.org.

Maryan L. McElligott Memorial Scholarships

IONE — Three Ione High School graduates received Maryan L. McElligott Memorial Scholarships for 2025-26: Grace Ogden ($4,000), who is studying agricultural communications and journalism at Oklahoma State University; Madison Orem ($4,000), who is pursuing a double major in animal sciences and agricultural business at the University of Idaho; and Michael McElligott ($2,000), who is majoring in geographic information science and cartography at University of Idaho.

Applications are available through the Oregon Student Access Commission via www.oregonstudentaid.gov. For more information, email Janet McElligott at janet@mcelligottintl.com.

Pendleton Foundation Trust

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Foundation Trust announced 2025 scholarships it awards and administers:

Jiggs and Maxine Fisk Memorial Scholarship: ($3,000; renewable for a total of $6,000): Isabella Estrada, who will attend Georgetown University to study nursing with a minor in Spanish.

Lee and Louella Dudek Memorial Scholarships: ($2,400; renewable for a total of $4,800): Saralen Campbell, who plans to major in environmental science at Eastern Oregon University; and Matthew Stansbury, who will study economics at Portland State University.

Pendleton Alumni Scholarship ($2,500; renewable for a total of $10,000): Josie Jeness, who will study and play volleyball at Linn-Benton Community College, with plans to transfer to Oregon Institute of Technology to pursue a career as an X-ray technician.

David Jon Lindberg Memorial Scholarship ($2,500): Saralen Campbell.

Alan Wyland Memorial Scholarship ($1,000): Sophia Smith, who will study chemical engineering at Carroll College while also continuing to pursue her love of choral music.

Let ‘er Duck Scholarships for the University of Oregon ($1,000): Jackson Coiner, of Heppner; and Stella Rabb, a 2023 Pendleton High School graduate.

For more information, visit www.pendletonfoundationtrust.org.

Send scholarship information to community@eastoregonian.com.