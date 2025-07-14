Echo Fire Station receives seismic upgrade Published 6:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

ECHO — Echo residents and passersby have been getting an inside look at the city’s Fire Station No. 31 as it undergoes a seismic upgrade to withstand tremors.

Echo Fire Chief Delbert Gherke said this project, which involves modifying exterior walls and improving internal structural stability, began in April and is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving. Aside from rearranged fire truck parking and less spacious meetings, the chief said the work being performed by McCormack Construction Co. has not interfered with operations.

This remodeling is part of a state-wide initiative to make “critical public buildings,” such as emergency service facilities, more resilient to earthquakes. Funding has come from Oregon’s Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program, with the Echo Fire Department receiving a $1.7 million grant. Gherke said Echo’s sole fire station, which he believes was built around the mid 70s, has only received one expansion in 2021.

“Since the original building is over 50 years old, it’s a great improvement for the community,” he said.

Structural strengthening is not the only improvement on the docket for the fire station, though. Gherke said the city received the Echo Community Benefit Fund for a backup generator around the same time as receiving the state grant. This generator will be installed when construction is complete, leaving Echo with a new and improved fire station that will be ready when disaster strikes.