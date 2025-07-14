Historical Hermiston library set to receive $1M Published 11:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

City leaders eye new chapter for 1918 landmark as renovation funds near approval

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Carnegie Library is poised to receive $1 million in state funding for renovation through the Oregon Legislature’s “Christmas tree bill.”

The Legislature on June 27 passed House Bill 5006. The bill is called the Christmas tree bill because it is full of funds for “stocking stuffer” capital projects throughout the state. The bill awaits Gov. Tina Kotek’s signature.

Future use of building in question

Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said the city hasn’t decided how to spend the money on renovating the building. He said that’s because the city does not know what the building will be used for in the future.

The city is using the building — which was built in 1918 — for lending high-demand books and media items while the newer Hermiston Public Library undergoes a major remodel. Completion of the remodel is expected this fall, Morgan said.

Morgan said the city worked with a group from Portland State University in the winter to discuss the city’s options. He said the group and the city discussed several options. One of the options included renovating the building and running some city services out of it, Morgan said.

Preservation matters

Hermiston, which was incorporated in 1907, has no buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. Pendleton, by contrast, incorporated in 1880, has at least 10, according to a federal database.

Morgan and State Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, who represents Hermiston in the Oregon House, echoed a similar sentiment for the reason to fund the project: Preserving historic buildings is important in Hermiston because the city doesn’t have as many as other Eastern Oregon cities.

And for Smith — who served this session on the Joint Ways and Means Committee’s subcommittee for capital construction, which helped decide what projects the Christmas tree bill funds — that’s what made the project stand out. Smith said he didn’t want an iconic building like the historic Carnegie Library not to be maintained.

What’s next?

Assuming the governor approves the funding, Morgan said he anticipates the city council will decide how to spend the money in about six months. He said the city likely will do community outreach before building begins.

“We’re excited,” Morgan said.

Kotek has until Aug. 8 to sign or veto House Bill 5006 before it goes into effect without her signature.