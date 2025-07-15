Academic honors, college graduations: May-June 2025 Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Students from across the region earn academic honors, degrees

George Fox University

The George Fox University dean’s list designation honors students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 hours of graded coursework. Local students receiving recognition for the 2025 spring semester, including their year and field of study:

HERMISTON — Ben Vander Stelt, senior, engineering. Also, graduated on May 3.

IRRIGON — Leah Mueller, sophomore, biology.

PENDLETON — Becca Edmonds, senior, nursing; Kyah Hunter, junior, nursing.

STANFIELD — Sadie Hasbell, junior, management and organizational leadership.

Founded in 1891, George Fox is a private nonprofit Christian university based in Newberg. For more information, visit www.georgefox.edu.

Linfield University

The Linfield University dean’s list designation honors students earning a grade point average of 3.65 or higher while completing at least 12 hours of graded coursework. Local students receiving recognition for the 2025 spring term, including their year and field of study:

BAKER CITY — Eleanor Lamb, sophomore, history and political science.

HERMISTON — Jayden Ray, senior, accounting.

PENDLETON — Shaelynn Silva, senior, exercise science. Also, graduated on June 1.

STANFIELD — Taylor Longhorn, junior, elementary education.

Founded in 1858, Linfield is a private liberal art university in McMinnville. For more information visit www.linfield.edu.

Pacific University

The spring commencement ceremony was held June 28 at Pacific University. Local students and degrees earned:

PENDLETON — Bachelor of Science, College of Arts & Sciences: Andrew Reyburn and Isaac Urbina; Doctor of Medical Science, College of Health Professions: Jennah Stobie.

Pacific University was founded in 1849 in Forest Grove. For more information, search www.pacificu.edu.

St. Cloud University

More than 850 students graduated during spring semester commencement ceremonies May 8-9 at St. Cloud University, including one local student:

MILTON-FREEWATER — Mckenna Stallings, Bachelor of Fine Arts, studio art, summa cum laude.

St. Cloud University was founded in 1869 in Minnesota. For more information, visit www.stcloudstate.edu.

University of Arkansas

The University of Arkansas announced its 2025 spring semester chancellor’s list, a prestigious academic honor recognizing students earning a 4.0 grade point average while completing at least 12 credit hours of coursework, includes a local student:

PENDLETON — Ashtyn Brown is studying management at the university’s Walton College of Business.

The University of Arkansas was founded in 1871 in Fayetteville. For more information, search www.uark.edu.

University of North Dakota

More than 1,700 students graduated from the University of North Dakota on May 17, including one local student:

BOARDMAN — Andrew S. Hughes, Bachelor of Science in biology.

The University of North Dakota was founded in 1883 in Grand Forks. For more information, visit www.und.edu.

Whitman College

Bachelor of Arts degrees were awarded May 25 during the Whitman College graduation ceremony. Local students and their field of study:

ADAMS — Noelle Texidor, Hispanic studies

BOARDMAN — Marco Barrera, economics

LA GRANDE — Jordan Null, cum laude, philosophy.

Initially founded in 1859 as Whitman Seminary in Walla Walla, Whitman College became a private, non-sectarian school in 1882. For more information, search www.whitman.edu.