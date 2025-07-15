BREAKING: Car crash closes I-84 from Pendleton to La Grande Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

LA GRANDE — A crash has closed Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon on Tuesday, July 15.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 are closed from Milepost 216, 7 miles east of Pendleton, to Milepost 265, just east of La Grande, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a multi-vehicle crash at Milepost 226, which is blocking the road.

ODOT recommends drivers use alternate routes and check TripCheck.com for updates.

More to come.