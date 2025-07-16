Hermiston High School classes set reunion events Published 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

HERMISTON — With summer in full swing, reunion gatherings for Hermiston High School classes are planned. Bulldogs of yesteryear are invited to check out the following Hermiston class reunions:

Class of 1968

After meeting for their 55-year reunion in 2023, Dawgs from the class of 1968 decided to gather yearly to catch up with old friends. This year’s event is Sept. 6, starting at 3 p.m. at the home of Bob and Vickie Smith, 1030 SW 17th St., Hermiston.

A potluck dinner is planned at 4 p.m. The main meat course and utensils will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring food items to share.

For more information, search www.facebook.com/1968HermistonGradPage.

Class of 1980

The 45-year reunion for the class of 1980 is Sept. 19-21. The weekend kicks off on Sept. 19 with a no-host bar and appetizers from 6-9 p.m. at Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St. The cost is $10 per person.

The fun continues on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Spoo Barn, 81346 Tabor Road, Hermiston. It features appetizers and dinner. The cost is $100 (which includes Friday event).

The weekend concludes with a Sunday brunch hosted by the reunion committee on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at Spoo Barn.

The registration deadline is Aug. 31. Payment can be made via Venmo, Square or credit card. To inquire how to do that, message the class Facebook page via bit.ly/3UeQQkH. Also, checks can be mailed to: 1980 Class Reunion, 29723 Minnehaha Road, Hermiston, OR 97838.

Send information about upcoming Hermiston class reunions to community@eastoregonian.com.