SOLVE coordinates cleanup event in Hermiston Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

HERMISTON — The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is teaming up with SOLVE to host a community cleanup and recycling event in Hermiston.

Volunteers will meet July 31 at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at the BottleDrop Redemption Center, 740 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. Participants should bring water, wear closed-toe shoes and dress for the weather. The neighborhood cleanup effort concludes at noon. All ages are welcome.

SOLVE will provide gloves, safety vests, litter grabbers, bags and buckets. Any recyclable containers found during the cleanup event will be donated to SOLVE to support the nonprofit organization’s outreach efforts.

In addition to sprucing up the neighborhood, participants can learn about recycling opportunities through BottleDrop and meet other community members who share an interest in environmental sustainability.

SOLVE began as a grassroots initiative to encourage volunteer-driven environmental efforts. Each year, it mobilizes volunteers across Oregon and southwest Washington to clean up neighborhoods and natural areas. For more information about SOLVE, search www.solveoregon.org.