Wheatstock Music Festival adds one-day passes Published 4:45 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

HELIX — Organizers for this year’s Wheatstock Music Festival recently expanded ticket options, providing an opportunity to purchase one-day passes.

The 17th annual Americana, folk and country music event begins Aug. 15, with the gates opening at 4 p.m. at Quantum 9 Arena. The festival continues on Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

The Friday night headliner is Southall, with Them Dirty Roses and Darci Carlson also taking the stage. Tickets are $80. Josh Meloy will headline the Saturday night show, while the rest of the lineup includes Kolton Moore & the Clever Few, The Lowdown Drifters, Kenny Feidler and Tylor & the Train Robbers. Tickets are $100.

In addition, two-day passes are still available — general admission is $156 and VIP is $306, which includes a private bar, an elevated viewing stage and air-conditioned restrooms. Camping passes are required for RVs. Also, free tent camping is available at the park.

Kids 12 and under and active military with identification are admitted free. For tickets and more information about Wheatstock Music Festival, visit www.wheatstock.org. Read a full story about the event on Go! Eastern Oregon.