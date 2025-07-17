Sen. Nash plans town hall in Pendleton Published 2:00 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

ENTERPRISE — One of Oregon’s newest state Senators Todd Nash, R-Enterprise, will hold a town hall Tuesday, July 22, in Pendleton.

It will be at the Arts Center at 214 N. Main St., 6:30-8 p.m.

Nash, who was elected to represent District 29 in November, said he’s taking advantage of the time off from his legislative duties to reconnect with his constituents. He said for the town hall he plans to give a recap of the legislative session and hear what people are thinking so he can prepare for the future.

“We don’t have a lot of control over history, but maybe we can do something in the future,” he said. “I want to engage with people.”

Jerry Baker, a member of the Umatilla County Realtor’s Board that is hosting the town hall, said the board hopes to hear how Nash will advocate for more housing given its shortage. He said the board also will field questions from the audience concerning the issue.

Baker said he expects Nash likely didn’t get a whole lot accomplished as a freshman senator but believes the district will see more success from Nash as he progresses.

Following now-retired Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, Nash has a sharp learning curve ahead of him.

“He’’s got big shoes to fill, but I think he’s probably up to the task,” Baker said.

He also said he hopes to hear Nash’s opinions and get to know him.