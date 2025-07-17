Umatilla BOC disapproves of fair’s ‘buyers’ lounge’ Published 9:00 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair Board’s decision to serve alcohol in a designated area near the youth livestock auction has led to public criticism.

Even the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to take a position against allowing what Commissioner Cindy Timmons described as a “buyers’ lounge” next to the barn where the auction occurs. It will be the second year of providing alcohol during the auction. Drinks must be consumed in approved areas, and the lounge will be open noon to 4 p.m.

Commissioners also voted 2-1 at their meeting Wednesday, July 16, to recommend the fair board reevaluate its decision to include the buyers’ lounge. Dan Dorran was in the minority against Timmons and John Shafer.

Timmons said she and the other commissioners received comments during the meeting as well as before it with people speaking out against the lounge.

“We’re getting a lot of feedback on this,” Timmons said. “That was one of the things I talked about was that the commissioners have certainly taken heat for this, and we certainly let everybody know that we are not in favor of this.”

The major concern was having alcohol present at a youth event in which children are interacting with adults. One parent the fair board at its July 9 meeting that last year there were empty cans or bottles for alcohol left on tables where children could access them.

Furthermore, according to the fair board’s June 18 meeting minutes, if alcohol were allowed in the barn, 4-H members would have to be with a guardian at all times. Courtney Waliser with 4-H also said the organization’s office at the fair would have to move based on the 2025 location of the buyers’ lounge, which is closer to the barn than in 2024.

“Additional concerns that were reported by exhibitors’ parents included intoxicated people messing with the animals,” according to the minutes.

Benefits of the lounge

Timmons said the fair organizers have previously espoused the benefits of having a lounge. For example, she said, the fair board reported that buyers requested it, so including it will make them feel heard, especially when the auction can last beyond the scheduled time slots, meaning buyers stay there much of the day, from about 10 a.m. until as late as 5:30 p.m.

Beth Wheeler, Umatilla County Fair coordinator, said the buyers’ lounge doesn’t just serve alcohol. It also offers water and soda as well as simply a place to cool off and relax while staying close to where the auction occurs.

In previous years, some buyers have left the auction early to go get drinks.

“The longer they’re here, the more interaction they’ll have with the participants while they are in the barn,” Wheeler said. “We’re keeping them closer, so they’ll be more likely to bid for longer.”

Additionally, only beer is served at the lounge, she said, and they’re adding signs in the auction barn explicitly saying alcohol isn’t allowed inside.

The lounge also could be a good source of revenue for the fair, particularly because it will help keep buyers at the auction longer. Dorran said at the July 9 fair board meeting that while he doesn’t approve of the choice, he understands the board is trying to find creative ways to keep people there and build revenue.

“The county can’t afford to subsidize the fair every year, by any means,” Dorran said, “especially in these economic times.”

Still, the arguments in favor didn’t sway the county commissioners. But in the end, the decision falls to the fair board. Wheeler said the fair learned a lot from last year and tried to address the public’s concerns going into this year, but since it’s still a new opportunity, there will be room for improvement.