BREAKING: Umatilla County 911 dispatch phone lines down Published 9:26 am Friday, July 18, 2025

UMATILLA COUNTY — Phone lines are down for Umatilla County’s 911 Regional Dispatch Center in Pendleton as of 9:10 a.m. Friday, July 18.

Incoming emergency calls are being rerouted to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, per the center’s emergency operations plan, according to Capt. Sterrin Ward with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office has the same computer-aided dispatch system as Umatilla County’s 911 Regional Dispatch Center, Ward said, so once the call is received and entered, Umatilla County’s center can see the request for service and dispatch emergency responders.

Text to 911 is working and being received in Umatilla County’s dispatch center.

All other regular business phone lines also are not operating. Technicians are working to identify and resolve the issue.

More to come.