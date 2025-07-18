Fire July 18 in Boardman burns ‘multiple structures’ Published 8:05 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Police chief reports arson may be the cause of one of the blazes

BOARDMAN — The city of Boardman announced progression has been stopped on the large fires burning in the vicinity of Willow Fork Drive.

Fire broke out Friday afternoon, July 18. Boardman Police Chief Richard Stoke in an update via the Boardman Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page said fired burned “multiple structures” and one of the fires may have been an act of arson.

He said numerous fire agencies responded to combat the blaze.

Most evacuation levels are being lifted while mop-up is underway, according to the city, but structures along Willow Fork Drive between Kinkade Road and Locust Road remain under evacuation.

Law enforcement is restricting access to the area while crews are mopping up.

Stoke said the fires prompted the deenergizing of power lines, but Umatilla Electric Cooperative is working to restore electricity to the area. UEC at about 7:30 p.m. reported about 120 people in the Boardman area are without power.

The SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman, is serving as a center for people needing shelter, food or water due to the fire. Stoke said the city is working with the American Red Cross to provide help. The city also reported King’s Garden Church, 200 Willow Fork Drive SW, Boardman, is accepting donations of items.

Stokoe said a lawnmower appears to have started one fire, but the other could have been intentional. The police chief encouraged anyone with information about the fires to call the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 541-676-5317.

The Boardman Chamber of Commerce is the point of contact for donations at 541-481-3014 or email at info@boardmanchamber.org.