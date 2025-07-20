Umatilla County Fair will have dozens of new vendors Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair will have at least six new indoor vendors, seven new outdoor vendors and nine new food vendors this year.

According to the Umatilla County Fair, vendors — who applied via the fair’s website — were selected based on whether they could provide the best experience for fairgoers. Fair organizers said vendors were selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers also said they took into consideration the number of similar businesses applying and the fair’s previous experiences working with vendors.

Umatilla County Fair Coordinator Beth Wheeler said the county fair board decides who can be a vendor at the fair. She said “very few” vendors who applied to work at the fair this year were denied.

Lacey Sharp is the new owner of Soda Craze, a business that participated in the fair last year under a prior owner and was selected to be a vendor at this year’s fair. She said the fair is a great opportunity for her as a new business owner.

“It’s a good way for us to get our name out there as new business owners so that people get to know us,” Sharp said.

List of vendors

Here’s a preliminary list of vendors as of July 7, broken down by category, courtesy of the Umatilla County Fair:

Food vendors

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs

Best Funnel Cakes

Cametco Inc.

Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream

Doghouse Concessions

El Cameron

Inland Empire

Jeremy Westmoreland Concessions-Corndogs (1)

Jeremy Westmoreland Concessions-Kettlecorn (2)

Jerry’s Brain Freeze

Kona Ice of Tri-Cities

Little Pup

Main Squeeze Lemonade

Mi Pueblito Taco Truck

Pinas Coladas Acapulco Style LLC

Raspados Garcia

Ready and Out Restaurant

Rosas Churros

Rutys

Soda Craze

Taste of Manila

Teriyaki Mex

The Lions

The Pancake Girl

The Stickhorse

Wafflestix Bar

Attractions

Big Western LLC, Bobble Bay

Knockerballtricities LLC

Red Dot Paintball

Indoor vendors

American Legion Post 37

AllStars WorldWide

Amazing Grace Mission

Blue Mountain Networks (sponsor)

Casa Garcia

Cecilia’s Arts & Crafts

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Oregon Inc.

UCo Community Development

Cutco Cutlery

Family Health Associates (sponsor)

Good Shepherd Health Care (sponsor)

Grace Baptist Church

GS Vortex Systems

Kika Beauty Inc.

Heavy Metal Carports

OSU Extension Umatilla County

Oregon Water Resources Department

Pendleton Builders Trade Council

RagnaRocks

Rebath of Tricities

Renewal by Andersen

Roger’s Toyota

TruCare Pregnancy Clinic

Umatilla County Democratic Party

Umatilla County Republicans

West Umatilla County Right to Life

West Umatilla Mosquito Control District (sponsor)

Outdoor vendors

American Trailer Sales

8 Second Strong

AK Name Rings

Bulldog Signs & Graphics

Business Men’s Fellowship Chapter 18

Chicanita Imports

Diana’s Freeze Dried Goodies

Drawn Together Caricature Co.

FireFly Tattoo’s

Hazard the World

John L. Scott

Kids Wonderland

Kika Beauty Inc.

La Catedral de Los Ángeles

Lagartos Boutique

La Guera’s Accessories

Peruvian Inkas Art

RH Western Hats FKA: Resendiz Herrera Sales

Rhonda’s Originals

Rosabella Arts & Crafts

Royal Prestige

Sawtooth Signs

Sullivan Supply

Tondi’s Treats

Uco Public Health

Unicorner Designs

Western Junkies

Wild Kiger Designs