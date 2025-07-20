Umatilla County Fair will have dozens of new vendors
Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025
HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair will have at least six new indoor vendors, seven new outdoor vendors and nine new food vendors this year.
According to the Umatilla County Fair, vendors — who applied via the fair’s website — were selected based on whether they could provide the best experience for fairgoers. Fair organizers said vendors were selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers also said they took into consideration the number of similar businesses applying and the fair’s previous experiences working with vendors.
Umatilla County Fair Coordinator Beth Wheeler said the county fair board decides who can be a vendor at the fair. She said “very few” vendors who applied to work at the fair this year were denied.
Trending
Lacey Sharp is the new owner of Soda Craze, a business that participated in the fair last year under a prior owner and was selected to be a vendor at this year’s fair. She said the fair is a great opportunity for her as a new business owner.
“It’s a good way for us to get our name out there as new business owners so that people get to know us,” Sharp said.
List of vendors
Here’s a preliminary list of vendors as of July 7, broken down by category, courtesy of the Umatilla County Fair:
Food vendors
Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs
Best Funnel Cakes
Trending
Cametco Inc.
Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream
Doghouse Concessions
El Cameron
Inland Empire
Jeremy Westmoreland Concessions-Corndogs (1)
Jeremy Westmoreland Concessions-Kettlecorn (2)
Jerry’s Brain Freeze
Kona Ice of Tri-Cities
Little Pup
Main Squeeze Lemonade
Mi Pueblito Taco Truck
Pinas Coladas Acapulco Style LLC
Raspados Garcia
Ready and Out Restaurant
Rosas Churros
Rutys
Soda Craze
Taste of Manila
Teriyaki Mex
The Lions
The Pancake Girl
The Stickhorse
Wafflestix Bar
Attractions
Big Western LLC, Bobble Bay
Knockerballtricities LLC
Red Dot Paintball
Indoor vendors
American Legion Post 37
AllStars WorldWide
Amazing Grace Mission
Blue Mountain Networks (sponsor)
Casa Garcia
Cecilia’s Arts & Crafts
Child Evangelism Fellowship of Oregon Inc.
UCo Community Development
Cutco Cutlery
Family Health Associates (sponsor)
Good Shepherd Health Care (sponsor)
Grace Baptist Church
GS Vortex Systems
Kika Beauty Inc.
Heavy Metal Carports
OSU Extension Umatilla County
Oregon Water Resources Department
Pendleton Builders Trade Council
RagnaRocks
Rebath of Tricities
Renewal by Andersen
Roger’s Toyota
TruCare Pregnancy Clinic
Umatilla County Democratic Party
Umatilla County Republicans
West Umatilla County Right to Life
West Umatilla Mosquito Control District (sponsor)
Outdoor vendors
American Trailer Sales
8 Second Strong
AK Name Rings
Bulldog Signs & Graphics
Business Men’s Fellowship Chapter 18
Chicanita Imports
Diana’s Freeze Dried Goodies
Drawn Together Caricature Co.
FireFly Tattoo’s
Hazard the World
John L. Scott
Kids Wonderland
Kika Beauty Inc.
La Catedral de Los Ángeles
Lagartos Boutique
La Guera’s Accessories
Peruvian Inkas Art
RH Western Hats FKA: Resendiz Herrera Sales
Rhonda’s Originals
Rosabella Arts & Crafts
Royal Prestige
Sawtooth Signs
Sullivan Supply
Tondi’s Treats
Uco Public Health
Unicorner Designs
Western Junkies
Wild Kiger Designs