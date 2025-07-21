Community resources available to victims of Boardman fires Published 11:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

BOARDMAN — After fires Friday, July 18, in and around the city of Boardman. community members put together resources for those affected.

Torrie Griggs, CEO of the Boardman Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that the chamber was grateful to the “first responders, local businesses, community members and volunteers — as well as fire crews from surrounding towns — who stepped up” during the fires.

The fires burned down five homes as well as the local food pantry.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their homes and been displaced by this tragedy,” she said.

The chamber collected a list of resources activated to support those impacted.

Donate money

Monetary donations to the Boardman Fire Relief Fund can be made via Boardman Senior Citizens through an account at Banner Bank branch. The last four digits of the account are 2252.

All funds go directly to support the immediate needs of fire victims. The money will be distributed weekly and evenly among households, adjusted for household size.

Griggs said many GoFundMe pages are circulating, but she encourages donors to verify the campaigns prior to giving money.

“For a secure and trusted way to support those affected, we recommend donating through the Banner Bank fund,” she said.

Donate items

For those looking to help in other ways, King’s Garden Church at 200 SW Willow Fork Dr. is accepting physical donations.

A detailed list of needed items is available on the Boardman Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and will be updated regularly as new needs arise.

There’s a donation station set up just inside the front door. People making larger donations or who have questions should contact Pastor Rick at 928-978-6293 or Shara Weiss at 971-804-3398.

Donate to the food pantry

The Boardman Food Pantry will reopen at a temporary location in Community Counseling Solutions’s STAR Center. Full service restarts Thursday, July 24, 6-7 p.m. Monetary donations can be made to the pantry at their Bank of Eastern Oregon account or mailed to P.O. Box No. 522, Boardman, OR 97818. Donations are tax deductible, and receipts are available upon request.

Donate something else

The Boardman Chamber of Commerce is also able to assist people with directed donations for specific needs upon request.

“We’re working closely with local partners and will ensure your donation is directed appropriately to make the most impact,” Griggs said. “We will continue to share updates as needs evolve and support efforts expand.”

Griggs said to follow the Boardman Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for the most current information.