Superheroes and superfans collide at Comic Con Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

PENDLETON — It’s almost time to “Level Up and geek out” during the annual Library Comic Con.

The event caps off the Pendleton Public Library’s summer reading program on Saturday, Aug. 2, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. The free event includes comics, board/video games, books, giveaways, vendors, trivia, crafts and a costume contest.

According to a press release, the event has grown bigger and better every year. In its fifth year, Comic Con will feature a dozen vendors (and there’s room for more) and non-stop programming throughout the afternoon.

Other featured activities include a panel presentation and visit from members of 501st Legion, an international fan-based organization dedicated to the construction and wearing of screen-accurate replicas of character costumes from the Star Wars universe; Manga Madness with Carlos Nieto III, a former artist with “The Simpsons” and manga artist, will teach an interactive class on creating manga characters and story development; and a “Trim the Cat” presentation with author Deborah Hopkinson, who will attend virtually to talk about her historical fiction series inspired by the real adventures of Trim the cat.

The fun crescendoes at 4 p.m. with the costume contest. Registration for the contest closes 30 minutes before; participants can register in advance on the library website. Participants will compete in three age categories: youths 12 and younger, teens 13-17 and adults. Judges will score contestants and award prizes for best and most creative costumes in all three divisions.

For more information, visit www.pendletonor.gov/library or search Facebook via bit.ly/40WKhrg. Click here for the full event schedule. For questions, call 541-966-0380.