Births: July 23, 2025

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

July 15, 2025

GILROY — Kayla Shea Gilman and Aaron Eugene Gilroy, of Irrigon; a boy, Maverick Lenny Gilroy.

PRESLEY — Tonya Cortes and Shawn Presley, of Pendleton; a boy, Azaiah Jayce Presley.

TILFORD — Katherine C.Savage and Jesse W. Tilford, of Enterprise/Lakeview; a boy, Sawyer Tilford.

July 19, 2025

DAVIS — Tiffany Snedeker and Michael Davis, of Pendleton; a boy, Ryder Lee Davis.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

June 14, 2025

GONZALEZ — Macylee Withers and Joe Gonzalez III, of Stanfield; a boy, Lorenzo Adam Gonzalez.

June 27, 2025

GARCIA NAJERA — Alexa Najera Santiago and Esteban Enrique Garcia, of Umatilla; a girl, Aurora Eloa Garcia Najera.

July 15, 2025

HEREDIA — Jazmin Lizbeth Rodriguez and Jonathan Heredia-Garcilazo, of Umatilla; a girl, Kaylani Leah Heredia.

Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande

July 14, 2025

RITTER — Tiffiney Ann-Marie Ritter and Austin Michal Ritter, of La Grande; a girl, Millie Marie Ritter.

July 18, 2025

MCWHIRTER — Elizabeth Rose Horton and Benjamin Alan McWhirter, of La Grande; a girl, Bexley Aurora McWhirter.