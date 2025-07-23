Fire in downtown Pendleton July 23 winding down Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Smoke billows in Pendleton July 23, 2025, as firefighters try to put out a fire behind NAPA Auto Parts. (Yasser Marte/East Oregonian)

PENDLETON — A fire is burning in central Pendleton Wednesday afternoon, July 23, from a lot behind NAPA Auto Parts, 144 SW 20th St., all the way to Kind Leaf Pendleton, 1733 SW Court Ave.

About five cars are burning in the lot. Several structures appear to be on fire, as well, with at least one mostly destroyed. The blaze has burned much of the field behind the parking lot at Pendleton Family Dental.

There have been periodic explosions and the fire was initially producing large amounts of black smoke. By 6 p.m. Wednesday, the black smoke resolved to mostly gray and white.

Pendleton Fire Department and Umatilla Tribal Fire Department are on scene responding to the event.

The areas of Southwest Court Ave. between 17th St. and 20th St. are blocked off for fire crews and equipment. In June 2024, multiple motor homes caught fire in the same lot.

More to come.