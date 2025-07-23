Heppner serves up ‘Business is Brewing’ at The Hub

Published 11:15 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By East Oregonian

Meet Western artist Michelle Hopper and view her works at the "Business is Brewing" series at the Morrow Art Center in Heppner.
The Western artwork of Michelle Hopper will be on display in August 2025 at the South Morrow Art Center in Heppner. Meet Hopper and view her work as the Heppner Chamber of Commerce launches its “Business is Brewing” series on Aug. 7, 2025, at the Willow Street Innovation Hub, Heppner. (Michelle Hopper/M.Hopper Art & Design)

HEPPNER — The Heppner Chamber of Commerce launches “Business is Brewing” series on Thursday, Aug. 7, 9-11 a.m. at the Willow Street Innovation Hub, 188 W. Willow St.

The inaugural event provides people an opportunity to meet Michelle Hopper and view her mixed-media Western artwork, on display in August at the South Morrow Art Center, housed at The Hub. In addition, attendees can tour the art center, create a keychain and enjoy coffee and doughnuts.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3X7tTCT or call the chamber at 541-676-5536. For more about Hopper’s artwork, visit Facebook.

