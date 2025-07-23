Heppner serves up ‘Business is Brewing’ at The Hub Published 11:15 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

HEPPNER — The Heppner Chamber of Commerce launches “Business is Brewing” series on Thursday, Aug. 7, 9-11 a.m. at the Willow Street Innovation Hub, 188 W. Willow St.

The inaugural event provides people an opportunity to meet Michelle Hopper and view her mixed-media Western artwork, on display in August at the South Morrow Art Center, housed at The Hub. In addition, attendees can tour the art center, create a keychain and enjoy coffee and doughnuts.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3X7tTCT or call the chamber at 541-676-5536. For more about Hopper’s artwork, visit Facebook.