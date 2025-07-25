PENDLETON — Pendleton Music Co. is up for sale, but the owners hope they’re not just selling a business — they’re passing the torch to someone who shares their passion for music and community.

Co-owners and married couple William and Sarah Barker announced the sale June 27 on the shop’s Facebook page, assuring customers the store will remain open during the transition to new ownership.

Rylan Barker, the couple’s youngest child, is a high school senior preparing to graduate. After the ceremony, the couple plans to move closer to their parents in Sweet Home, bidding farewell to the store and community they’ve grown to love.

The music shop, at 340 S. Main St., in downtown Pendleton, has served generations of musicians, from students to professionals, offering instrument sales, rentals, repairs and lessons. It’s the only full-service music store in the area and maintains long-standing partnerships with schools throughout the region.

Before they leave, the couple plans to keep the store open until the sale is complete and remain committed to finding someone who shares their passion for music and mutual support for the creative community.

The Barkers purchased the music shop in April 2022. At the time William was medically retired from the military after a career as a helicopter pilot, and Sarah, who works in hospital billing, kept a steady job while he stayed home with their children.

“When our kids were younger, I was kind of a stay-at-home dad,” he said. “But as they got older, I got more bored.”

One afternoon, he stopped by the local music store to buy a set of guitar strings — he’s played guitar and piano for years. What happened next changed the couple.

“The guy upstairs, Charlie Herrington, joked and said, ‘You should just buy the store,’” Barker recalled. “I laughed, but he was serious. So I gave him my number to pass along to the owner. They called, and we worked it out from there.”

Despite lacking business experience, Barker and his wife launched their venture with support from Barker’s brother — an accountant, entrepreneur and a trusted attorney.

“It was a very steep learning curve,” William Barker said. “We didn’t have to reinvent the wheel — the business was already well-established. We just had to jump on the train.”

The couple found a rhythm. She handled the social media and operations, while he focused on the instruments. It wasn’t always easy, but the pieces trickled together.

“There were bumps along the way, but now we’ve hit a groove and found a pace we can sustain, just kind of carried on,” he said. “We’re basically doing what the old owners did. They were ready to retire and didn’t want to close the store because the community needs a music shop to support the schools and all that.”

Since purchasing the store, the couple has become part of the local music community’s fabric, sponsoring events such as the Rock & Roll Camp through the Pendleton Center for the Arts and providing guitars, cables and other gear. They also helped sponsor music at last year’s Pendleton Farmers Market.

“We do what we can to spread music because it’s needed,” William said. “Music is something everyone, especially kids, should try at least once.”

As the couple prepares to move on, they hope to find a new owner to keep the business running.

While they are in discussions with several potential buyers, no one has fully committed or signed a letter of intent.

Still, one thing gives the Barkers hope: Every single interested buyer so far shares their vision.

In a Facebook post, the couple wrote:

“This is more than a business; it’s a cornerstone of the local music scene. We’re looking for someone ready to build on that legacy and make their mark. This store belongs to the community as much as it belongs to us, which is why we’re committed to finding someone who will love it like we have.

“You don’t need to be wealthy or experienced. We started from scratch and can help guide the transition. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a meaningful, community-rooted business, this could be your moment.”