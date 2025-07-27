UPDATE: Umatilla police seek public’s help in shooting that injured 19-year-old man

UMATILLA — Umatilla police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night, July 26, and left a 19-year-old man with a gunshot to the head.

The city in a statement July 27 reported the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was gang-related. Numerous rounds were fired and damaged several apartments and vehicles in the area but there have been no reports of anyone else injured.

Officers with the Umatilla Police Department at approximately 10:42 p.m. responded to reports of gunfire at 210 Klickitat St. Officers arrived and found the 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

An air ambulance flew the victim to a Portland-area hospital for advanced medical care, according to the city. His condition is unknown.

The city reported the shooting suspects may be using a dark-colored SUV, though no further identifying details are available at.

“The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are actively working leads,” according to the city.

This appears to be a targeted incident, according to the city, and the Umatilla Police Department does not believe there is an immediate threat to the general public. Police, however, will increase patrols in the area as a precaution.

The city also is asking residents and business owners in the area to check any security camera footage they may have from the time of the incident, and the urged anyone with information, video or leads related to the shooting to contact the Umatilla Police Department at 541-922-3789.