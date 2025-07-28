Crash July 27 near Hermiston sends 2 to hospital

HERMISTON — A three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon, July 27, on Highway 730 near Hermiston sent two people to the hospital, one with a serious injury.

A helicopter ambulance flew Sebastian Mateo Meza Mendoza, 21, of Hermiston, to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, after a crash near mile point 195.2 on Highway 730, according to Oregon State Police.

Mendoza, driving a gray 2017 Kia Forte, attempted to pass an International semitrailer but collided head-on with a gray 2017 Ram 150 traveling westbound. The Kia eventually also collided with the trailer that Mendoza had been trying to pass.

OSP received a call at 2:50 p.m. July 27 reporting the crash, and trooper Sterling Hall responded.

An ambulance took the Ram’s driver, Dally Andrew Ratcliff, 28, of Cottonwood, Idaho, to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston for treatment of a minor injury. The semi driver was not injured in the crash, though his trailer did have some damage.

The he Kia and Ram were damaged and required tows.