Umatilla County Fair offers blue ribbon fun

J.D. Platt will present his K9 Kings Flying Dog Show daily at noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the 2025 Umatilla County Fair at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston. (Tammy Malgesini/East Oregonian, File)

Davis Shows Northwest returns with carnival rides and concessions during the 2025 Umatilla County Fair at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston. (Katie Skillman/Katie Skillman Photography)

Announcers Garrett Yerigan and Steve Kenyon remove their hats as the American flag is presented via horseback during the national anthem at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo. The duo, who have shared the mic in Hermiston since 2023, return Aug. 6-9, 2025, in the arena at EOTEC in Hermiston. (Gini Roberge/Photography by Gini)

Hermiston Police Department’s UTV clears the way for the 2024 Umatilla County Fair Kick-Off Parade on Highway 395 in Hermiston. This year’s event is Aug. 2, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. (Lukes Photos/Contributed Photo)

HERMISTON — With the theme, “Cowbells & Carousels,” the 2025 Umatilla County Fair offers four days of fun Aug. 6-9 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. Also, Farm-City Pro Rodeo busts out of the chutes for its 37th annual event.

The kick-off parade provides a sizzling start on Saturday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. near Hermiston High School. More than 100 entries will cruise along Highway 395 en route to the downtown blocks.

The fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, and closes an hour later on the final night. Daily admission is $12 for ages 11 and up and free for children 10 and under.

Fair coordinator Beth Wheeler said the event will cater to each of the five senses. She’s especially delighted with the variety of music

“It’s an added factor that elevates any event,” she said. “It feeds your soul.”

Main stage performers include Waylon Wyatt (Aug. 6) Chase Matthew (Aug. 7) and Better Than Ezra (Aug. 8). The concerts begin at 9 p.m. Latino Night (Aug. 9) starts at 7 p.m. Limited bleacher seats are free with fair admission, while concert tickets range from $15-$25 and $50 for Latino Night.

Doug Bennett, a veteran fair board director, has collaborated with Moises Lopez, of Limitless Multimedia Production, to present the Saturday night show. An integral component at the fair, Latino Night celebrates the region’s Hispanic population by showcasing their vibrant traditions of music and dance.

“He’s striving toward my goal to make it the best fair,” Bennett said about Lopez. “He has six bands scheduled for that night.”

In addition, Bennett said fairgoers can get into the musical mood as a “true mariachi band” strolls the grounds, performing for three hours leading up to the evening’s show.

Hang out in the Barley Barn before and after each concert for DJ music and dancing. And at 7 p.m. each night, Two Wolves Media Group is packing the lineup with familiar musicians: Scotty Wilson (Aug. 6), alt-country, Americana, red dirt country; Ty Lane (Aug. 7), country singer-songwriter; Randy Woody (Aug. 8), outlaw country music; and Cory Peterson (Aug. 9), authentic country music.

Catch magic on the midway

The fair features a bustling midway filled with food booths, commercial vendors and games. Attractions include Knockerball Tri-Cities, Red Dot Paintball and Bobble Bay with interactive water play.

Wheeler said the side entertainment provides a “full experience” at the fair. Performers will stroll the grounds and appear on the Les Schwab Stage, including Cooper Hennings with his Wagon of Whimsy, cowboy comedian and trick roper Leapin’ Louie, physical comedy with Bill Robinson and stilt entertainer Heather Pearl.

If that has you barking for more, J.D. Platt will unleash K9 Kings the Flying Dog Show daily at noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The acrobatic canines catch frisbees and lap up the attention during the meet-and-greet after performances.

And there’s so much more

Head to the animal barns to check out the hard work of FFA and 4-H youths, who will showcase their animal projects. The 4-H/FFA youth livestock auction starts at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in Burns Pavilion.

To cool down and view the creative talents of children, youths and adults, enter the air-conditioned exhibitor’s hall for the open class displays. And to learn more about other shows and contests, see the special section inserted in the July 30 East Oregonian or search www.umatillacountyfair.net.

Farm-City ropes in rodeo action

Founded in 1988 by Dave Bothum and Butch Knowles, Farm-City Pro Rodeo features all your favorite events — tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Steve Kenyon, of 8 Seconds Media, announced May 1 that the rodeo is doubling this year’s purse to $50,000 per event. According to USCowboy.com, that makes it one of the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association’s top 15 paying rodeos, which in turn, attracts top talent.

“We’ve always been a rodeo produced by cowboys for cowboys,” Bothum told USCowboy.com. “This year we are making big moves to attract the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country.”

Kenyon and Garrett Yerigan, who announced with Randy Corley in 2022, will call the rodeo action at Farm-City. Kenyon and Garrett Yerigan have shared the mic in Hermiston since 2023.

The performances begin nightly at 7:45 p.m. with the “Farm-City Ladies” charging into the arena to open the show.

General admission is $20 and reserved seats are $25. Family Night offers $5 admission for children 12 and under. Kids can enjoy special activities in the tent, including face painting, a dummy roping contest, meeting the clown/bullfighters and receiving back numbers just like the cowboys.

The action-packed excitement continues until around 10 p.m. when the last bull kicks, leaps, spins and bucks. However, for those 21 and older, the fun continues with drinks, dancing and music with Dan Burns 3-D Productions in Chute 8.

For more about the rodeo and to buy tickets, visit www.farmcityprorodeo.com. For questions, call 541-564-8500.