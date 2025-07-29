Hermiston’s NNO treasure hunt clue No. 3

The 2024 National Night Out treasure hunt winners — Danny Madore, back, and his children, from left, Isaac, Calla and Chloe, pose for a photo at the Hermiston Police Department. Decipher the clues for this year’s event to win a community block party on Aug. 5, 2025, during NNO festivities in Hermiston. (Tammy Malgesini/Hermiston Herald, File)

The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion during Hermiston’s annual treasure hunt will win a neighborhood block party during National Night Out festivities on Aug. 5, 2025, in Hermiston. (National Night Out/Logo)

A golden medallion is hidden on public property somewhere in Hermiston for the annual National Night Out treasure hunt. The Hermiston Police Department and city officials will serve treats during a block party hosted in the winner’s neighborhood on Aug. 5, 2025, as part of Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities. (Tim Miears/Hermiston Police Department)

HERMISTON — The annual National Night Out treasure hunt is underway in Hermiston. The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion will win a neighborhood block party featuring treats from Cuppa Yo on Aug. 5 as part of Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities.

Hermiston NNO treasure hunt clue No. 3

It could be at a school, a park or even where you leave your car.

Or maybe it’s where they hold vendor bazaars.

Is it close to Hermiston’s downtown core?

Along sidewalks, bushes or near a store.

A story with treasure hunt rules was posted on the Hermiston Herald and East Oregonian websites on Saturday, July 26. A Hermiston NNO treasure hunt clue will be posted each morning at www.eastoregonian.com and www.hermistonherald.com until the golden medallion is found. Also, check the websites for possible bonus clues. If you find the medallion, immediately call 541-667-5112 and leave a message for Cpl. Tim Miears.

En Español:

HERMISTON — La búsqueda del tesoro anual de la Noche Nacional está en marcha en Hermiston. El residente de Hermiston que encuentre el medallón dorado ganará una fiesta vecinal con delicias de Cuppa Yo el 5 de Agosto, como parte de las festividades de la Noche Nacional de Hermiston.

Pista No. 3

Podría ser en una escuela, un parque o donde dejas tu carro.

O quizás es donde hacen bazares de vendedores.

¿Está cerca del Centro de Hermiston?

Junto a las banquetas, entre los arbustos o cerca de una tienda.

El Sábado 26 de Julio se publicó un artículo con las reglas de la búsqueda del tesoro en los sitios web de Hermiston Herald y del East Oregonian. Se publicarán pistas cada mañana en www.eastoregonian.com y www.hermistonherald.com hasta que se encuentre el medallón dorado. Consulte los sitios web para encontrar pistas adicionales. Si encuentras el medallón, llame inmediatamente al 541-667-5112 y deje un mensaje al Corporal Tim Miears.

—Translation via Lilly Alarcon-Strong, city of Hermiston