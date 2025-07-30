Celebrate Recovery expands ministry to Irrigon

IRRIGON — Plans are underway to begin a Celebrate Recovery ministry in Irrigon. A Christ-centered 12-step program, Celebrate Recovery focuses on helping people with “hurts, hang-ups and habits” in finding freedom, support and healing.

An informational event is Saturday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to noon at Columbia View Community Church, 1230 E. Highway 730, Irrigon. Refreshments will be served. Also, an open house will be Aug. 30, also from 10 a.m. to noon. at the church.

Anyone interested in the ministry, either as a volunteer or participant, is welcome. For questions, call/text Shannon Johnson at 541-701-1558. The Irrigon program will launch on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. and will be held each Thursday at the Irrigon church.

According to its website, Celebrate Recovery was founded in 1991 as a ministry at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California. It hosts programs in churches, recovery houses, rescue missions, on university campuses and in prisons, both across the United States and globally, including Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

In Northeastern Oregon, Celebrate Recovery groups are available in Baker City, Boardman, John Day, Pendleton, Stanfield and Walla Walla. For more information, visit www.celebraterecovery.com.