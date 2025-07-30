Hermiston’s NNO treasure hunt clue No. 4
Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
HERMISTON — The annual National Night Out treasure hunt is underway in Hermiston. The Hermiston resident who finds the golden medallion will win a neighborhood block party featuring treats from Cuppa Yo on Aug. 5 as part of Hermiston’s National Night Out festivities.
Hermiston treasure hunt clue No. 4
You should be getting close to the reward.
If you’re searching within the council president’s ward.
Is it starting to make sense?
Pump the brakes and maybe look by the fence.
A story with Hermiston treasure hunt rules was posted on the Hermiston Herald and East Oregonian websites on Saturday, July 26. Clues will be posted each morning at www.eastoregonian.com and www.hermistonherald.com until the golden medallion is found. Also, check the websites for possible bonus clues. If you find the medallion, immediately call 541-667-5112 and leave a message for Cpl. Tim Miears.
En Español:
HERMISTON — La búsqueda del tesoro anual de la Noche Nacional está en marcha en Hermiston. El residente de Hermiston que encuentre el medallón dorado ganará una fiesta vecinal con delicias de Cuppa Yo el 5 de Agosto, como parte de las festividades de la Noche Nacional de Hermiston.
Pista No. 4
Deberías estar cerca de la recompensa.
Si estás buscando dentro del barrio del presidente del concilo.
¿Empieza a tener sentido?
Frena y quizás mires junto a la cerca.
El Sábado 26 de Julio se publicó un artículo con las reglas de la búsqueda del tesoro en los sitios web de Hermiston Herald y del East Oregonian. Se publicarán pistas cada mañana en www.eastoregonian.com y www.hermistonherald.com hasta que se encuentre el medallón dorado. Consulte los sitios web para encontrar pistas adicionales. Si encuentras el medallón, llame inmediatamente al 541-667-5112 y deje un mensaje al Corporal Tim Miears.
—Translation via Lilly Alarcon-Strong, city of Hermiston