Letter: Make the forest plan revision a reality

Recently, I attended a meeting in Heppner to learn about what is happening with the Blue Mountain Forest Plan Revision. I was surprised at the lack of participation by the forest users in our area. I feel this is a chance to get involved in the process and see that the plan is revised.

To the U.S. Forest Service employees involved in the revision, you need to follow through and earn my trust. The forest plan revision is almost 20 years behind schedule. Use the scientific studies you have available to move forward to revise the plan. Many things have changed in our national forests since the last plan was completed in 1990.

I spent two summers working at the Heppner Ranger District laying out the timber sales in the Kahler Basin. Is the public aware that it took about six years for the first tree to be harvested, once we gathered all of the data? At this rate we will never achieve healthy forests.

Please limit the public meetings, the comment periods, and, as stewards of our forests, be accountable for getting the forest plan revised. As I mentioned at the meeting, I commend the Forest Service for combining the Umatilla, Malheur, Wallowa-Whitman national forests for working together on this major project.

Bruce Wilcox

Hermiston