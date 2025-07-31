CCT announces ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ auditions

PENDLETON — College Community Theatre announced auditions for “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Joseph Kesselring’s classic dark comedy invites people to step into the delightfully macabre world of the Brewster family.

In-person auditions will be held in Bob Clapp Theatre in Pioneer Hall at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 NW Carden Ave. They are Aug. 22, 6 p.m., and Aug. 23, 2 p.m. Those unable to audition in person can submit a video audition (instructions are on the website).

Those auditioning in person need to come prepared with a one-minute monologue of your choice — select a monologue that showcases your comedic timing and ability to portray distinct characters. Also, you will participate in cold readings from the script, potentially with partners.

Rehearsals begin Sept. 15 and will be held Monday through Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Weekend rehearsals may be added after Oct. 24. The performances are Nov. 7-8 and Nov. 14-15.

For more information, including how to submit a video audition, search www.collegecommunitytheatre.com. For any questions, call 541-215-9917 or email contact@collegecommunitytheatre.com.