Hermiston treasure hunters strikes gold with NNO block party

Carter-Couch family members find golden medallion

HERMISTON — Perseverance finally paid off for a Hermiston family who found the golden medallion during the National Night Out treasure hunt hosted by the Hermiston Police Department.

Stacy and Duane Carter, their daughter, Tyra Carter, and her husband, Tyler Couch, pored over the clues to figure out the whereabouts of the elusive treasure. Stacy said different family members have participated in the treasure hunt for about 15 years, dating back to when Tyra was 8 years old.

“Her dad would wake her up at 5 a.m.,” Stacy said. “She’d drag out of bed to go search.”

Tyra said she didn’t mind getting up early because hunting for the medallion with her family was lots of fun.

Duane had to work and wasn’t there when the trio found the golden medallion. Tyler discovered the treasure hidden in a bush at the base of an overflow parking sign at the Hermiston Community Center.

Tyra had a gut feeling and kept insisting the medallion had to be at the community center. However, after they spent two hours searching on Tuesday night, they walked away empty-handed. They also searched around the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center — knowing that both places hosted vendor bazaars, referenced in the third clue.

Stacy was thrilled that her family’s efforts finally paid off. She said for the past handful of years, they have been right at the spot where the medallion was found but someone else beat them to it.

In addition to bragging rights, police personnel, city officials and representatives from Cuppa Yo will host a neighborhood block party with tasty treats on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 5 — National Night Out — in the 300 block of Northeast Christy Drive.

“It will be fun to invite our students who live in the neighborhood,” Tyra said.

National Night Out started in 1984 to encourage police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. According to statistics, crime rates are lower when neighbors are familiar with each other. This is Hermiston’s 26th year of participating in the initiative.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for community members/neighbors to reach out and get to know one another,” Cpl Tim Miears said. “It’s a chance for the community to meet and interact with members of the Hermiston Police Department on a positive level.”

Community members are encouraged to organize neighborhood parties, cookouts or gatherings on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Those planning a NNO event are encouraged to provide information to Miears at 541-667-5112 or tmiears@hermiston.gov. As available, city personnel will visit neighborhood events.