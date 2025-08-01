BREAKING: Tactile team fires less-lethal rounds during Hermiston raid

HERMISTON — A raid Friday, Aug. 1, on the outskirts of Hermiston resulted in the firing of less-lethal rounds and one arrest.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in a statement reported it worked in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement to serve a warrant at 8 a.m. at 29780 Bridge Road.

As a result, law enforcement took one person into custody, and a specially trained tactical team fired less-lethal rounds during the operation, but no one was injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was a culmination of numerous investigations into criminal activity within the areas of Hermiston, Umatilla, and Pendleton.

Throughout the operation, loud noises or bangs could be heard in the area. The sheriffs office reported these sounds were a direct result a specially trained tactical team firing less-lethal rounds.

“No lethal shots or rounds were used or exchanged during the event,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff”s office also reported the following agencies were involved in the operations: Stanfield Police Department, Pendleton Police Department , Union County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla County Community Correction and the Walla Walla Police Department police dog unit.

No one suffered injuries during the operation, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, which also set up a safety perimeter in the immediate area.

“We would like to remind people that we set up these safety perimeters to alleviate as much potential danger as possible to those not directly involved in the incident,” the sheriff’s office reported.