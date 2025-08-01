Morrow County Fair & Rodeo kicks off with dance

Published 9:00 am Friday, August 1, 2025

By East Oregonian

2025 Morrow County queen
KC Anderson, 16, of Heppner, is the Morrow County Fair and Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo queen. The event is Aug. 13-16, 2025, in Heppner. (Shara Giordano/The Sweet Life Photography)

MORROW COUNTY — The 2025 Morrow County Fair features a theme of Back in our Roots in Cowboy Boots.

With the royalty program revived after a 10-year hiatus, the fun starts on Saturday, Aug. 9, with the Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo Kickoff Dance. It begins at 7 p.m. at Broken Spoke, 125 W. Main St., Lexington. Come and meet Queen KC Anderson and enjoy music by the Luke Thompson Band. Admission is $1.50 per person; minors are welcome until 9 p.m.

The fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74, Heppner. Admission is free.

The fair runs Aug. 13-16 and the rodeo is Aug. 14-16. For more information, visit www.co.morrow.or.us/fair and www.oregontrailprorodeo.org. Also, read a full story in the Aug. 13 edition of Go!

Marketplace

You Might Like