Morrow County Fair & Rodeo kicks off with dance

MORROW COUNTY — The 2025 Morrow County Fair features a theme of Back in our Roots in Cowboy Boots.

With the royalty program revived after a 10-year hiatus, the fun starts on Saturday, Aug. 9, with the Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo Kickoff Dance. It begins at 7 p.m. at Broken Spoke, 125 W. Main St., Lexington. Come and meet Queen KC Anderson and enjoy music by the Luke Thompson Band. Admission is $1.50 per person; minors are welcome until 9 p.m.

The fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74, Heppner. Admission is free.

The fair runs Aug. 13-16 and the rodeo is Aug. 14-16. For more information, visit www.co.morrow.or.us/fair and www.oregontrailprorodeo.org. Also, read a full story in the Aug. 13 edition of Go!