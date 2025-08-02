Morrow County Courthouse project receives $5M in state funding

HEPPNER — The Morrow County Courthouse construction project will receive a $5 million boost through House Bill 5006 to help fund interior improvements and essential equipment upgrades.

Oregon lawmakers approved the allocation June 27, including $2.5 million for furniture and equipment and another $2.5 million to help cover rising construction costs. This adds to $12.8 million approved in 2023, bringing the state’s total support to $17.8 million, splitting the money evenly between project costs and local matching funds for 2025–27.

The appropriations are part of House Bill 5006, often called the “Christmas tree bill” because it covers a wide range of projects, including pay raises, construction developments, disaster relief and more.

Morrow County Administrator Matt Jensen said the funding will support purchases such as desks for judges and clerks, furniture for transactional areas, audio-visual equipment for hearing rooms and general items like chairs and tables. Jensen emphasized that this portion of the project falls under the state’s financial responsibility.

“We look forward to having a state-of-the-art court complex that’s attractive and blends in with the community,” he said.

The historic building, which was built in 1903, struggles to meet modern judicial standards while serving as a hub for county offices.

According to Morrow County’s application to the Oregon Judicial Department’s Courthouse Capital Construction & Improvement Fund, the courthouse is deficient in courtroom and jury space, lacks a jury assembly area and has limited security features.

It also offers no secure access for in-custody individuals, no holding cells and limited attorney-client meeting rooms.

In addition to functional constraints, the building faces serious structural and accessibility issues. It has only one elevator, which does not reach the basement, outdated heating, cooling and electrical systems and does not meet seismic standards. Its hilltop location restricts options for a secure sally port and limits parking.

The new circuit court facility is designed to resolve these issues with updated infrastructure, improved security and modern court amenities. Once the court relocates, the county will evaluate new uses for the historic courthouse, aiming to preserve the structure while maximizing its utility.

The new courthouse carries a total cost of $35 million. A combination of state funding and local capital reserves is covering the tab.

House Bill 5005, from the 2023 Oregon Legislature, allocated $12.7 million for the project. Of that amount, $170,000 will cover bond and project monitoring costs. The remaining $12.5 million represents the state’s share of the facility, which accounts for 68% of its operations and occupancy.

Morrow County will contribute more than $25 million from its capital reserves, requiring no bonding. The county drew these funds from general fund allocations and revenues generated through the Strategic Investment Program and other Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreements.

With full funding secured, officials expect construction to break ground in January 2026 and to finish by June 2027. The new courthouse will stand at 640 NE Courthouse Way in Heppner.